SAD! Ayan Mukerji expresses his disappointment to the media for THIS reason

MUMBAI: Brahmastra has been eagerly awaited forever since it was announced. After multiple delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy is set to hit the theatres on September 9. Brahmastra has been subjected to boycott calls for over a month now for several reasons. The film, which has been made on a massive budget exceeding Rs 300 crore has been directed by Ayan Mukerji.

The movie made the news most recently when the trio of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji went to Ujjain to seek blessings and energy for the film. They were restricted from entering the Mahakal temple by Bajrang Dal activists based on an old video of Ranbir talking about enjoying beef.

The comment was made back in the year 2012 and is being made the point of attention 10 years later. The hashtag ‘boycott Brahmastra' has been trending for a few days now and same was the case with films released recently as well.

Ayan Mukerji spoke about the matter saying that he had gone to the Mahakal temple in Ujjain to seek blessings and when they reached there, they heard about this comment being the reason for not letting them enter the temple and felt really bad about it. He felt that given Alia Bhatt’s current condition that she is pregnant, he should go ahead alone. Later, he really wished that the couple could get the darshan too. Overall, Ayan feels that there is a line associated with the film Brahmastra “the light is coming” which he says means everything that is positive and spiritual in this life.

