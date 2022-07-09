SAD! Ayan Mukerji expresses his disappointment to the media for THIS reason

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji recently visited a religious place but instead of seeking blessings, here is what they had to face.

 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 09/07/2022 - 23:20
movie_image: 
BRAHMASTRA

MUMBAI: Brahmastra has been eagerly awaited forever since it was announced. After multiple delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy is set to hit the theatres on September 9. Brahmastra has been subjected to boycott calls for over a month now for several reasons. The film, which has been made on a massive budget exceeding Rs 300 crore has been directed by Ayan Mukerji.

The movie made the news most recently when the trio of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji went to Ujjain to seek blessings and energy for the film. They were restricted from entering the Mahakal temple by Bajrang Dal activists based on an old video of Ranbir talking about enjoying beef.

ALSO READ: BIG Update! Can Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra cross THIS film in the highest Day 1 earnings at Box Office post pandemic

The comment was made back in the year 2012 and is being made the point of attention 10 years later. The hashtag ‘boycott Brahmastra' has been trending for a few days now and same was the case with films released recently as well.

Ayan Mukerji spoke about the matter saying that he had gone to the Mahakal temple in Ujjain to seek blessings and when they reached there, they heard about this comment being the reason for not letting them enter the temple and felt really bad about it. He felt that given Alia Bhatt’s current condition that she is pregnant, he should go ahead alone. Later, he really wished that the couple could get the darshan too. Overall, Ayan feels that there is a line associated with the film Brahmastra “the light is coming” which he says means everything that is positive and spiritual in this life.

Check out the video here:

ALSO READ: Wonderful! Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra has unbelievable advance booking despite boycott calls on social media, details inside

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Brahmastra Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor Ayan Mukerji Amitabh Bachchan Nagarjuna Mouni Roy Telly Chakkar Bollywood Movie News Karan Johar Dharma Productions
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 09/07/2022 - 23:20

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
AWW! HERE’S why Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey are the best couple
MUMBAI: The beautiful couple of Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey have always been people's favourite. The couple have set...
Kya Baat Hai! Ranbir Kapoor breaks his silence on the #BoyCott culture: says, “It’s simple, if a movie doesn’t work, it’s because of the content and no other reason and my movie Shamshera is an example of it”
MUMBAI: Brahmāstra is one of the most anticipated movies of the year 2022. The movie was conceptualized 10 years back,...
Exclusive! “I generally eat leftover food and raisins during midnight cravings”, says Girija Oak on her food habits, favorite outlet and more
MUMBAI: Actress Girija Oak is one such actress who needs no introduction. She is a personality who has equally famous...
Exclusive! “I would love to steal clothes from Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ wardrobe”, says Manasi Parekh Gohil when she talked about her fashion mantras, favorite designers and more
MUMBAI: Manasi Parekh is one such actress that does not need any introduction. She is not only an actress but also a...
Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs: WOW! This is how judges Anu Malik, Neeti Mohan, Shankar Mahadevan and host Bharti Singh will be introduced on the show
MUMBAI: Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is one of the most oldest and popular singing reality shows of small screens.The talent on this...
ALIA BHATT& RANBIR KAPOOR REVEAL EACH OTHER’S FAVORITE PERFORMANCE DURING IMDb EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW “BURNING QUESTIONS”
MUMBAI: Ahead of the release of their film BrahmāstraPart One: Shiva on 9th September,currently trending at #1 on the...
Recent Stories
RANBIR
Kya Baat Hai! Ranbir Kapoor breaks his silence on the #BoyCott culture: says, “It’s simple, if a movie doesn’t work, it’s because of the content and no other reason and my movie Shamshera is an example of it”
Latest Video