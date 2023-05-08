Sad! Bipasha Basu reveals that her daughter Devi had two holes in her heart; went through a surgery when she was three months old

MUMBAI : Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover were blessed with a baby girl in November last year. They named their daughter Devi and a couple of months ago, they also shared a proper clear picture of the cute little munchkin on social media.

Today, Bipasha went live on Instagram with Neha Dhupia and spoke about motherhood, pregnancy and other things. But, she also made a shocking revelation that her daughter was born with two holes in her heart.

Bipasha revealed that on the third day after the birth, they came to know that Devi has two holes in her heart. They used to go for scans every month to see if it’s healing. However, for three months, it didn’t and they decided to opt for surgery.

The actress revealed that Karan was not ready for the surgery, but she was as she didn’t want her child to go through anything in future. The surgery happened when Devi was three months, and Bipasha revealed that the operation went on for six hours.

The Alone actress revealed that when Devi was in OT, she felt like her life had stopped. But, the surgery was successful and now, Devi is okay.

Bipasha shared this story to let people have an idea about such things. During the live on Instagram, she also revealed a lot of things about starting to workout again, how Karan was giving her strength and more.

