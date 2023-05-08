Sad! Bipasha Basu reveals that her daughter Devi had two holes in her heart; went through a surgery when she was three months old

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover were blessed with a baby girl in November last year. They named their daughter Devi, and recently while going live on Instagram with Neha Dhupia, Bipasha made a shocking revelation about her daughter.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 08/05/2023 - 18:15
movie_image: 
Bipasha

MUMBAI : Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover were blessed with a baby girl in November last year. They named their daughter Devi and a couple of months ago, they also shared a proper clear picture of the cute little munchkin on social media.

Today, Bipasha went live on Instagram with Neha Dhupia and spoke about motherhood, pregnancy and other things. But, she also made a shocking revelation that her daughter was born with two holes in her heart.

Also Read: Super Cute! Bipasha Basu FINALLY shares the first clear photo of her baby Devi – PIC Inside

Bipasha revealed that on the third day after the birth, they came to know that Devi has two holes in her heart. They used to go for scans every month to see if it’s healing. However, for three months, it didn’t and they decided to opt for surgery.

The actress revealed that Karan was not ready for the surgery, but she was as she didn’t want her child to go through anything in future. The surgery happened when Devi was three months, and Bipasha revealed that the operation went on for six hours.

The Alone actress revealed that when Devi was in OT, she felt like her life had stopped. But, the surgery was successful and now, Devi is okay.

Bipasha shared this story to let people have an idea about such things. During the live on Instagram, she also revealed a lot of things about starting to workout again, how Karan was giving her strength and more.

Also Read: Wow! Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover become proud owners of a luxurious new Audi car, call it “Devi’s new ride”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Bipasha Basu Devi Karan Singh Grover Bipasha Basu daughter Bipasha Basu movies Alone Raaz Raaz 3 Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 08/05/2023 - 18:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
WOAH! Hema Malini-Esha Deol, Tanuja-Tanishaa Mukerji and more; here’s a look at the list of flop daughters of hit mothers
MUMBAI:  Nepotism has always been the talk of the town. It is said that star kids get a chance even if they are not...
Exclusive! “The story is the high points of the show which has many layers” Faria Abdullah on The Jengaburu Curse
MUMBAI: Actress Faria Abdullah has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting, we have...
Must read! Abeer and Neerja’s chemistry in Neerja... Ek Nayi Pehchan is one to look out for, check out the fans' reaction here
MUMBAI:  COLORS' new show 'Neerja...Ek Nayi Pehchaan' showcases the inspiring journey of a mother and daughter who...
Sad! Bipasha Basu reveals that her daughter Devi had two holes in her heart; went through a surgery when she was three months old
MUMBAI : Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover were blessed with a baby girl in November last year. They named their...
Vatsal Sheth Birthday: Aww! Ishita Dutta has the sweetest wish for the new dad, shares an adorable family picture
MUMBAI : One of the popular couples in the TV industry, Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth announced a few months ago that...
Exclusive! Gadar 2 actress Simrat Kaur says, “I think it’s a privilege to be a female and you will always be talked about”
MUMBAI : Simrat Kaur has been a part of a few films down South. Now, the actress is all set for her Hindi film debut...
Recent Stories
Hema Malini
WOAH! Hema Malini-Esha Deol, Tanuja-Tanishaa Mukerji and more; here’s a look at the list of flop daughters of hit mothers
Latest Video
Related Stories
Hema Malini
WOAH! Hema Malini-Esha Deol, Tanuja-Tanishaa Mukerji and more; here’s a look at the list of flop daughters of hit mothers
Simrat Kaur
Exclusive! Gadar 2 actress Simrat Kaur says, “I think it’s a privilege to be a female and you will always be talked about”
AVNEET
Trolled! “Industry ka Nasha chad gaya isko” neitznes trolls Avneet Kaur
Prem Parija
Exclusive! "You never know you may see Prem Parija in Commando 4" Vipul Amrutlal Shah Hints Commando Universe
ROCKY
Kya Baat Hai! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 8: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer starts week 2 on a very good note
Salman
WOAH! Salman Khan wears pink pants and looks handsome; netizens say, “Bhai promoting Barbie and Oppenheimer”