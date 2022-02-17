Sad! Bollywood celebrities who paid their last respect to legendary music composer Bappi Lahiri

MUMBAI: Music composer-singer Bappi Lahiri died at a Mumbai hospital on Tuesday night (February 15) after suffering from a sleep-related breathing disorder. He was 69. The singer was admitted to Juhu’s Criticare Hospital, where he breathed his last at 11:45 PM. Bappi Lahiri’s funeral took place today, Thursday, after his son, Bappa Lahiri returned from the US along with his wife and son. Many Bollywood celebrities were present to pay their last respect to the late music composer.

The funeral procession of legendary singer-composer Bappi Lahiri has begun from his residence with family, friends, and fans gathered to pay their last respects. His daughter Reema Lahiri is inconsolable as her father's final journey begins.

Bollywood celebrities like Shakti Kapoor, Kumar Sanu, Anuradha Paudwal, Nitin Mukesh, Salma Agha, Vidya Balan, Rupali Ganguly, Ila Arjun, Alka Yagnik, Mika Singh, Bhushan Kumar, and Abhijeet Bhattacharya were seen at the funeral of Bappi Lahiri.

Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight," Dr. Deepak Namjoshi, director of the hospital, told PTI.

An official statement was released by the late composer’s family announcing that his funeral will take place on Thursday. The statement read, “It’s a deeply sad moment for us. The cremation will take on the arrival of Bappa (his son) from Los Angeles tomorrow mid-morning. We are seeking love and blessings for his soul. We will keep you updated." The statement was signed by his wife Chitrani Lahiri, Gobind Bansal, children Bappa Lahiri and Rema Lahiri.

