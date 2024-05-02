Sad! From Bollywood Films to Security Guard: The Unseen Struggles of Actor Savi Sidhu

Explore the journey of actor Savi Sidhu, who worked with stars like Akshay Kumar and Ayushmann Khurrana but faced a challenging phase that led him to take up a job as a security guard.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/05/2024 - 00:45
movie_image: 
Savi

MUMBAI: Savi Sidhu, once a promising actor who shared the screen with Bollywood stars like Akshay Kumar and Ayushmann Khurrana, found himself facing a harsh reality when the offers dried up, forcing him to take up a job as a security guard to make ends meet.

Having worked in notable films like 'Gulaal,' 'Patiala House,' and 'Bewakoofiyaan,' Sidhu's early career in Bollywood showed promise. However, the tides turned, and opportunities dwindled, leaving him grappling with financial difficulties. The actor, in a candid revelation, shared his journey from the glamour of the film industry to the mundane role of a security guard.

Sidhu's initial breakthrough came with films produced under banners like Yash Raj Films and Subhash Ghai's Mukta Arts. Collaborating with Akshay Kumar and featuring in projects helmed by renowned directors, Sidhu experienced a taste of success. However, the unpredictable nature of the industry took its toll, and he found himself without significant roles.

Also Read: OMG! This is what caused a rift in the friendship between Akshay Kumar and John Abraham, read to know

In a revealing interview with Film Companion, Sidhu opened up about his struggles and the challenging period that led him to work as a security guard. Despite having worked with Anurag Kashyap in films like 'Paanch' (although unreleased) and 'Black Friday,' the actor faced a slump in his career.

Reflecting on his journey, Sidhu expressed gratitude for the opportunities he received and acknowledged the support of directors like Anurag Kashyap and Nikhil Advani. He recalled how he started in the industry with enthusiasm but faced unforeseen health issues that temporarily kept him away from work.

While sharing his story, Sidhu emphasized his contentment in earning through hard work rather than resorting to begging. His narrative sheds light on the less glamorous side of the film industry, where success is fleeting, and individuals must navigate uncertainties to sustain themselves.

Savi Sidhu's story serves as a poignant reminder of the challenges faced by many aspiring actors in Bollywood, offering a glimpse into the resilience required to confront the harsh realities beyond the limelight.

Also Read: What! Akshay Kumar once worked as a light man in films, Read on to know more

 

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.  

Credit: DNA

Savi Sidhu Bollywood Struggles Security Guard Akshay Kumar Ayushmann Khurrana Unseen Challenges Film Industry Realities Entertainment TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/05/2024 - 00:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Amazing! From Flop Debut to Bollywood Hit Machine: The Kiara Advani Success Story
MUMBAI: In 2014, Kiara Advani stepped into Bollywood with the film "Fugly," facing the challenge of a debut that didn't...
Really! Mahesh Bhatt spills the beans on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's decision to unveil daughter Raha's face was not pre-planned
MUMBAI: When Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt decided to reveal their daughter Raha Kapoor's face to the public last...
Wow! Bollywood's February 2024 Movie Lineup: Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Bhakshak, Article 370, and More
MUMBAI: As February unfolds, Bollywood enthusiasts can look forward to an array of engaging films spanning various...
What! Giorgia Andriani, Arbaaz Khan's ex-girlfriend opens up about Salman Khan's valuable advice; Says ‘He would not share tips…’
MUMBAI: Former Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend Giorgia Andriani recently discussed their split. She said it's never easy to...
Interesting! Rohitashv Gour, Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai's Tiwari Ji, Considers Comedy a Serious Business
MUMBAI: Rohitashv Gour, renowned for his role as Tiwari Ji in the popular TV show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, sheds light on...
Fascinating! Sushmita Sen Immersed in Aarya's Emotions: "I Feel Aarya's Pain as It's My Own"
MUMBAI: As the highly anticipated 'Aarya Antim Vaar' draws near, Sushmita Sen, the lead actress of the International...
Recent Stories
Kiara Advani
Amazing! From Flop Debut to Bollywood Hit Machine: The Kiara Advani Success Story
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Kiara Advani
Amazing! From Flop Debut to Bollywood Hit Machine: The Kiara Advani Success Story
Mahesh
Really! Mahesh Bhatt spills the beans on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's decision to unveil daughter Raha's face was not pre-planned
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Bhakshak, Article 370
Wow! Bollywood's February 2024 Movie Lineup: Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Bhakshak, Article 370, and More
Giorgia
What! Giorgia Andriani, Arbaaz Khan's ex-girlfriend opens up about Salman Khan's valuable advice; Says ‘He would not share tips…’
Sunil
Woah! Sunil Dutt's Remarkable Journey from B.E.S.T. Buses to Bollywood Stardom
Mrunal
Interesting! Mrunal Thakur Desires to Showcase Dance Skills, Wishes for a 'Chill Film' with Shahid Kapoor