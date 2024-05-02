Sad! From Bollywood Films to Security Guard: The Unseen Struggles of Actor Savi Sidhu

MUMBAI: Savi Sidhu, once a promising actor who shared the screen with Bollywood stars like Akshay Kumar and Ayushmann Khurrana, found himself facing a harsh reality when the offers dried up, forcing him to take up a job as a security guard to make ends meet.

Having worked in notable films like 'Gulaal,' 'Patiala House,' and 'Bewakoofiyaan,' Sidhu's early career in Bollywood showed promise. However, the tides turned, and opportunities dwindled, leaving him grappling with financial difficulties. The actor, in a candid revelation, shared his journey from the glamour of the film industry to the mundane role of a security guard.

Sidhu's initial breakthrough came with films produced under banners like Yash Raj Films and Subhash Ghai's Mukta Arts. Collaborating with Akshay Kumar and featuring in projects helmed by renowned directors, Sidhu experienced a taste of success. However, the unpredictable nature of the industry took its toll, and he found himself without significant roles.

Also Read: OMG! This is what caused a rift in the friendship between Akshay Kumar and John Abraham, read to know

In a revealing interview with Film Companion, Sidhu opened up about his struggles and the challenging period that led him to work as a security guard. Despite having worked with Anurag Kashyap in films like 'Paanch' (although unreleased) and 'Black Friday,' the actor faced a slump in his career.

Reflecting on his journey, Sidhu expressed gratitude for the opportunities he received and acknowledged the support of directors like Anurag Kashyap and Nikhil Advani. He recalled how he started in the industry with enthusiasm but faced unforeseen health issues that temporarily kept him away from work.

While sharing his story, Sidhu emphasized his contentment in earning through hard work rather than resorting to begging. His narrative sheds light on the less glamorous side of the film industry, where success is fleeting, and individuals must navigate uncertainties to sustain themselves.

Savi Sidhu's story serves as a poignant reminder of the challenges faced by many aspiring actors in Bollywood, offering a glimpse into the resilience required to confront the harsh realities beyond the limelight.

Also Read: What! Akshay Kumar once worked as a light man in films, Read on to know more

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: DNA