Sad! Bollywood stars express grief over legendary music composer Bappi Lahiri's demise

Bappi Lahiri was a renowned name in the Indian film industry. He was known for delivering popular songs in several films of the late 1970s-80s. The legendary music composer passed away at 69.

Marial Jose's picture
By Marial Jose
16 Feb 2022 12:38 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Music composer-singer Bappi Lahiri, died at a Mumbai hospital on Tuesday night, February 15, after suffering from a sleep-related breathing disorder. He was 69. The singer was admitted to Juhu’s Criticare Hospital, where he breathed his last at 11:45 pm. Bappi Lahiri’s funeral will take place tomorrow, Thursday, after his son, Bappa Lahiri returns from the US tomorrow. Many Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handle to express their grief on the passing of legendary music composer Bappi Lahiri.

Meanwhile, on the work front,  Bappi Lahiri has been delivering popular songs in several films of the late 1970s-80s like Chalte Chalte, Disco Dancer, and Sharaabi. He has ruled the music industry for several years and had given hits such as I am a Disco Dancer, Raat Baaki, Pag Ghoongroo, Bambai Se Aaya Mera Dost, Naino Main Sapna, TaakiTaaki, Humko Aaj Kal Hain Intezaar, Tamma Tamma, Yaad Aa Raha Hai, Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re, among many others. Bappi Lahiri was seen giving his voice to the song Bhankas from Baaghi 3 which was released in the year 2020. He also appeared on Salman Khan’s popular show Bigg Boss Season 15 where he had come to promote the launch of his grandson Swastik’s new song, Baccha Party.

An official statement was released by the late composer’s family announced that his funeral will take place on Thursday. The statement read, “It’s a deeply sad moment for us. The cremation will take on the arrival of Bappa (his son) from Los Angeles tomorrow mid-morning. We are seeking love and blessings for his soul. We will keep you updated. The statement was signed by his wife Chitrani Lahiri, Gobind Bansal, children Bappa Lahiri and Rema Lahiri.

Team Tellychakkar extends heartfelt condolences to the family of the legendary singer Bappi Lahiri. 

