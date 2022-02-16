Sad! Bollywood stars express grief over legendary music composer Bappi Lahiri's demise

MUMBAI: Music composer-singer Bappi Lahiri, died at a Mumbai hospital on Tuesday night, February 15, after suffering from a sleep-related breathing disorder. He was 69. The singer was admitted to Juhu’s Criticare Hospital, where he breathed his last at 11:45 pm. Bappi Lahiri’s funeral will take place tomorrow, Thursday, after his son, Bappa Lahiri returns from the US tomorrow. Many Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handle to express their grief on the passing of legendary music composer Bappi Lahiri.

A heartfelt tribute to legendary music composer and pop culture singer #BappiLahiri Ji. May his soul rest in peace. My Condolences to the family. — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) February 16, 2022

He was an icon in music industry who had his own unique style with an unending enthusiasm. We will miss you, #BappiLahiri ji. Deepest condolences to his family.

pic.twitter.com/tdQhGpuQIB — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) February 16, 2022

He was India’s First ‘ROCK STAR’!!

He was full of love & generosity!

Will miss him dearly…



“Chalte Chalte…

Mere Ye Geet Yaad Rakhna…

Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna…

Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna…”



Rest in peace dear Bappi Da…



#BappiLahiri pic.twitter.com/a1VsE0vlWO — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) February 16, 2022

Sad news of the passing away of legendary musician #BappiLahiri ji he will be fondly remembered for his mesmerising musical compositions which are loved by people of all ages. My condolences to the family. RIP #BappiDa — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) February 16, 2022

Today we lost the disco king, Bappi Da you were not only an amazing music composer and singer but also a beautiful and happy soul.

End of an Era.

May your soul rest in peace #RIP #BappiLahiri pic.twitter.com/WlSBwAdaCV — Kajol (@itsKajolD) February 16, 2022

Cannot process this loss.. i genuinely can’t believe that you’re gone. Will miss you so much Bappi Da.. I’ll never forget the love, support & encouragement you gave me as a little kid and throughout my career. May your kind soul rest in peace #BappiLahiri pic.twitter.com/XQmM5OZ6hD — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) February 16, 2022

Another legend gone. #BappiLahiri. Had the good fortune of working closely with him when I shot an ad for p&g and then when I worked with White Feather Films for @_SanjayGupta. Man of incredible melody and talent. pic.twitter.com/FlQUiPm9yl — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) February 16, 2022

God Bless you and your family Bappi Ji. You and your voice will live till the end of time in our hearts!#RIP #BappiLahiri pic.twitter.com/GgARaMnCdI — sunnyleone (@SunnyLeone) February 16, 2022

India Music Industry has lost another Legend & beautiful Soul. Consoles to #BappiLahiri Family from Team Rubina & Team Tejasswi. Rest In Peace & Om Shanti #TejasswiPrakash #RubinaDilaik pic.twitter.com/otCHzKziRj — Rubina Dilaik Fan Page (@Rubina_Fanclub_) February 16, 2022

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bappi Lahiri has been delivering popular songs in several films of the late 1970s-80s like Chalte Chalte, Disco Dancer, and Sharaabi. He has ruled the music industry for several years and had given hits such as I am a Disco Dancer, Raat Baaki, Pag Ghoongroo, Bambai Se Aaya Mera Dost, Naino Main Sapna, TaakiTaaki, Humko Aaj Kal Hain Intezaar, Tamma Tamma, Yaad Aa Raha Hai, Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re, among many others. Bappi Lahiri was seen giving his voice to the song Bhankas from Baaghi 3 which was released in the year 2020. He also appeared on Salman Khan’s popular show Bigg Boss Season 15 where he had come to promote the launch of his grandson Swastik’s new song, Baccha Party.

An official statement was released by the late composer’s family announced that his funeral will take place on Thursday. The statement read, “It’s a deeply sad moment for us. The cremation will take on the arrival of Bappa (his son) from Los Angeles tomorrow mid-morning. We are seeking love and blessings for his soul. We will keep you updated. The statement was signed by his wife Chitrani Lahiri, Gobind Bansal, children Bappa Lahiri and Rema Lahiri.

