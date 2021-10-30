SAD: Celebrities shower condolences after filmmaker Hansal Mehta announces the demise of Yusuf Hussain

MUMBAI: After the sad demise of Siddharth Shukla, the social media was flooded with condolences to his family and many tributes for his work as well. Bollywood has lost another good soul, Yusuf Husain.

Yusuf Husain, who's known for his roles in films such as Vivah, Dhoom 2 and Dil Chahta Hai, died on Friday. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is his son-in-law, and actor Manoj Bajpayee, have condoled the death of the veteran actor on social media.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee mourned the loss by sharing a picture of the veteran actor on his Instagram Stories. He wrote, “Rest in peace Yusuf Sahab!! #SAFEENA @hansalmehta.”

Hansal wrote, "I had completed 2 schedules of Shahid. And we were stuck. I was troubled. A non-existent career as a filmmaker was almost finished completely. He just came up to me and said I have a fixed deposit and it is of no use to me if you are so troubled. He wrote a cheque. Shahid was completed. That was Yusuf Husain. Not my father-in-law but a father. He was life if life itself had to have a physical form. Today he is gone. To remind all those women in heaven that they are 'Duniya ki sabse khubsurat ladki and All the men that they are 'Haseen naujwaan'. And then to end with a booming 'love you love you love you'. Yusuf Saab I owe this new life to you. I am truly orphaned today. Life will never be the same. I will miss you terribly. My Urdu will remain broken. And yes - love you love you love you!

Reacting to Hansal's note on Twitter, Pooja Bhatt wrote, "This brought tears to my eyes Hansal. Can’t begin to imagine what you’ll are feeling. My deepest condolences to all!"

Abhishek Bachchan also wrote, "#RIP Yusuf ji. We worked together in several films starting with Kuch na kaho and lastly on Bob Biswas. He was gentle, kind and full of warmth. Condolences to his family."

Many Bollywood actors have expressed their condolences and sorrow towards Yusuf Husain's family.

