Sad! Check out Bollywood divas who suffered wardrobe malfunctions

MUMBAI: Bollywood films have a huge fan following. It is one of the world's most thriving film industries.

The entertainment industry, as attractive and dazzling as it is, is home to all the current fashion trends and styles. Many well-known actors and actresses work around the clock for their fans as well as the country's fashionistas in the entertainment business.

While fans and followers anticipate and follow new fashion trends, it is not always simple for actors to carry their looks flawlessly and glamorously all of the time. Celebrities have been known to have uncomfortable and embarrassing moments as a result of wardrobe malfunctions. Take a look at celebs who had upsetting wardrobe accidents.

Sonam Kapoor: The diva was dressed in a black jumpsuit that exposed more than she wanted. At the time of the incident, clicks showing her adjusting the dress went viral.

Alia Bhatt: During the promotion for the film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, the actress and Varun Dhawan performed a number of acts that drew the audience's attention, including her wardrobe malfunction that showed her white underwear.

Kareena Kapoor: The actor’s blouse had ditched her. Kareena then had to make a temporary remedy by pinning the piece of cloth together with a safety pin.

Deepika Padukone: The gorgeous diva's jacket had a tear in it, and her skin was visible during her interview with Amitabh Bachchan.

