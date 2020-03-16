Sad! Check out the list of Indian celebrities who didn't get much media light at the Cannes festival

MUMBAI: Recently we have seen many Bollywood celebrities gracing the international festival cons 2022, we have seen Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai R Madhavan and others gracing the event with their presence and making India proud at the global level.

No doubt we have seen some beautiful pictures of Bollywood actresses who were dressed well and their dressing style were the talk of the nation. Having said that, today let us have a look at some of the names from the Indian cinema who present but many did not know about their presence.

Meera Chopra

Actress Meera Chopra who was seen in the movie section 375 was also see in the Cannes festival 2022, the actress was looking very beautiful and she was one of the major representatives from India

Abhay Verma

Actor Abhay Verma was also present at the 2022 from India, he was present for his movie Safed.

Vinod Bhanushali

Vinod Bhanushali was also part from the team of movie Safed, we have seen the pictures of Vinod Bhanushali along with the actress Meera Chopra

Aimee Baruah

Actress Aimee Baruah was also see raising the temperature at the Cannes 2022, even her presence was not very well covered

Masoom Minawala

Masoom Minawala who is a fashion creator was also seen gracing the Cannes Festival 2022, she was looking very beautiful in Cannes pictures.

Amruta Fadnavis

Amruta Fadnavis who is a Banker and the wife of former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis was also seen during the festival of Cannes.

Well , these are some of the names who graced the event of Cannes 2022 from India but not very well covered, what your views on this, do let us know in the comments section below.

