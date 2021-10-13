Sad! Dasvi actress Nimrat Kaur injured

Mumbai : Nimrat Kaur had to put on over 10 kilos to look like a circumstantial politician in Tushar Jalota’s Dasvi. The film also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam Dhar. However, the actress has ended up with a tennis leg and will be on bed rest for at least a week. The recovery will take about six weeks.

According to a source, she had just started working out after a year, which was one of the reasons she ended up with the injury.

“Nimrat was required to look a certain way for Dasvi and she put on the kilos, but with that, she also stopped working out rigorously. She had hit the gym after a year for functional training. It had only been a few days. Nimrat was planning to move to a new house in Bandra for some time now. She was also in the middle of moving homes when dehydration and fatigue coupled with some other issues took a toll on her and she ended up with a tennis leg. It’s a muscle injury and she has been asked to keep her leg in a cast, and on an incline for at least a week or so. Even while she’s at home, she has been asked to keep her movement to the minimum to avoid any complications,” said the source.

The diva confirmed the news and shared, “Everything has been put on hold. This is not something I had really thought might happen but now, I have no choice but to stay put at home and give the body the time to heal completely.”

