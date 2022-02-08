Sad! Deepika Padukone brutally trolled for this reason

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhariya Karwe are busy promoting their upcoming film Gehraiyaan. The film is slated to hit the OTT platform and is making news for all the right reasons.

As the makers and the cast inch closer to its release date, they have been promoting the film with utmost enthusiasm. But something during DP’s latest outing happened that was totally uncalled for.

This afternoon, Deepika picked a denim outfit that she paired with white heels. For her latest outing, she opted for a cut-out strappy top which she paired with denim baggy joggers. Keeping it simple, the actress opted for no jewellery and minimal make-up. But her latest look has not gone down well with netizens. So much so that some of them have called her attire a ‘swim suit’ while others compared her to BB OTT star Urfi Javed.

Have a look.

A user wrote, "Is she waring a swimming costume," while another said, “Looks like urfi javed would’ve worn something like this.” Another comment read, “Ye fashion icon hain India ke … aisa trend Indian girls na hi follow kare to better hoga.” Another user came out in her support and slammed people for trolling her.

