Sad! Deepshikha Nagpal Reveals Regret Over Rejecting Salman and Shah Rukh Khan Films

MUMBAI: Deepshikha Nagpal, a talented actress in Indian cinema known for her roles in films like "Baadshah" and "Koyla," recently made headlines for her candid interview with popular host Siddharth Kannan. In the interview, she disclosed that she turned down offers to star opposite Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in the 1990s. Deepshikha admitted that lacking a godfather in the industry led her to make impulsive decisions, a factor that may have impacted her career negatively.

The actress revealed that she declined roles in Shah Rukh Khan's "Karan Arjun" and Salman Khan's "Jaanam Samjha Karo." Deepshikha expressed regret for not seeking help from these iconic actors when she needed it the most. This revelation sheds light on the challenges faced by actors without influential connections in the competitive film industry.

Known for portraying negative characters in serials like "Son Pari," "Shararat," and "Main Bhi Ardhangini," Deepshikha reflected on her journey. She recalled being typecast for negative roles, attributing it to her portrayal as a compelling antagonist. While initially feeling limited by such roles, she now believes that negative characters add spice to shows, providing viewers with a break from stereotypical sobbing characters.

Deepshikha, who will be seen next in the film "Bombay," directed by Sanjay Niranjan, shared details about her character Rekha. The film, set to release on February 23, features Gavie Chahal, Ganesh Pai, Danish Bhatt, and others. Reflecting on her recent work in the web series "Kaun? Who Did it?" she acknowledged the mixed audience reviews. While some criticized the show's storytelling, others appreciated the compelling storyline curated by the makers.

As Deepshikha Nagpal continues her journey in the entertainment industry, her revelations provide insight into the challenges and choices faced by actors navigating the ever-evolving landscape of Bollywood.

Credit: News 18