Sad Demise! Ace singer Bhupinder Singh passes away at the age of 82

MUMBAI: It hasn’t been a great year where music legends are concerned as the country has lost a lot of golden talent and here comes another news that will add to the loss.

Ace singer Bhupinder Singh passes away at the age of 82. He was in the Criticare hospital in Andheri, Mumbai and passed away at 7:45 pm today. He was known for songs like, Hothon Mein Aisi Baat, Naam Gum Jayega, Kabhi Kisi Ko Mukammal Jahaan Nahi Milta.

He was also credited as a guitarist in multiple Bollywood songs. The legend was born in Amritsar, Punjab and started learning music from his father. He is survived by his wife Mitali and son Nihal Singh.

The late singer began his career with All India Radio. In 1962, Music composer Madan Mohan heard him play a guitar at an event and called him to Mumbai. The country lost another solid star and will definitely mourn the loss of such talent.

