Sad Demise! Ace singer Bhupinder Singh passes away at the age of 82

Ace singer Bhupinder Singh passes away at the age of 82. He was in the criticare hospital in Andheri, Mumbai and passed away at 7:45 pm today. He was known for songs like, Hothon Mein Aisi Baat, Naam Gum Jayega, Kabhi Kisi Ko Mukammal Jahaan Nahi Milta.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 07/18/2022 - 22:54
movie_image: 
Sad Demise! Ace singer Bhupinder Singh passes away at the age of 82

MUMBAI: It hasn’t been a great year where music legends are concerned as the country has lost a lot of golden talent and here comes another news that will add to the loss.

Also read: Sad Demise! ‘My Mother My Everything’, says Actor Romiit Raaj as he pens a heartfelt note for his late mother, who passed away today

Ace singer Bhupinder Singh passes away at the age of 82. He was in the Criticare hospital in Andheri, Mumbai and passed away at 7:45 pm today. He was known for songs like, Hothon Mein Aisi Baat, Naam Gum Jayega, Kabhi Kisi Ko Mukammal Jahaan Nahi Milta.

He was also credited as a guitarist in multiple Bollywood songs. The legend was born in Amritsar, Punjab and started learning music from his father. He is survived by his wife Mitali and son Nihal Singh.

The late singer began his career with All India Radio. In 1962, Music composer Madan Mohan heard him play a guitar at an event and called him to Mumbai. The country lost another solid star and will definitely mourn the loss of such talent.

Also read: Sad Demise! ‘My Mother My Everything’, says Actor Romiit Raaj as he pens a heartfelt note for his late mother, who passed away today

Credits: Indian Express

Bhupinder Singh Naam Gum Jaayega Hotho Mein Aisi Baat Ace Singer Legend Bollywood music industry Lata Mangeshkar Amitabh Bachchan TellyChakkar Bollywood songs Hindi Music Doordarshan Instgram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 07/18/2022 - 22:54

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Major Update! Mohsin Khan breaks silence on rumours around him being part of the next season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another explosive update from the Telly world. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is going to be...
Explosive Update! KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty to get married in the beginning of the next year, Deets Inside
MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty and Indian Cricketer KL Rahul have been together a long time and the rumours...
Sad Demise! Ace singer Bhupinder Singh passes away at the age of 82
MUMBAI: It hasn’t been a great year where music legends are concerned as the country has lost a lot of golden talent...
Dance Deewane Juniors: Exclusive! Pratik and Aditya speak about their future plans and reveal the challenges they faced during the show
MUMBAI: Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It is loved by the audience. The show’s...
EXCLUSIVE! Shiva Pandya aka Kanwar Dhillon loves experimenting with his hairstyles while he is a major fan of This classic combination with his outfits; Check it out
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Amazing! Ruhi tries to bring Preesha’s memory back, Preesha starts questioning
MUMBAI: StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and...
Recent Stories
Explosive Update! KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty to get married in the beginning of the next year, Deets Inside
Explosive Update! KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty to get married in the beginning of the next year, Deets Inside
Latest Video