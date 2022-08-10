Sad Demise! Bhojpuri Actress Akansha Dubey Dies by Suicide at 25!

MUMBAI: Actor Vijayendra Kumeria is a popular actor currently seen playing the role of Angad on the show Teri Meri Doriyaan.

The actor is known for TV shows such as 'Shastri Sisters', 'Udaan', 'Naagin 4', 'Moh Sey Chhal Kiye Jaaye', and 'Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha'.

In terms of his personal life, the actor got married to Preeti Bhatia and the two have a daughter together as well.

But recently the telly world has been abuzz with gossip and rumors and as per reports, all’s not well between the couple.

As per reports in India Forums, the couple who has been married for more thana decade has unfollowed each other on social media and Preeti Bhatia has even removed the surname Kumeria from her account name.

And they also stated that Vijayendra's Instagram handle does not have any photos of Vijayendra and Preeti together, indicating that the couple is going through a rough patch.

Even though the portal goes to report that they reached out to teh couple and both of them refuted the claims and even called the rumors baseless and false.

Whatever the truth maybe, it could be that they are just going through a rough patch or things, in reality, are just good.

