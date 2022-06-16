Sad Demise! Hritik Roshan’s grandmother passes away at the age of 91

MUMBAI: Hritik Roshan is facing some tough times now as the news about his grandmother passing away has surfaced. Padma Rani OmPrakash, wife of filmmaker J OmPrakash has passed away. She was bed-ridden and left for the higher abode at a ripe age of 91. She was suffering from some health issues and due to her age, she succumbed to death.

She was staying with the Roshan Family for the past two years and wasn’t doing well. It is well understood that after a certain age, the body weakens and suffers ailments and the people left behind have to deal with the loss. She left for the heavenly abode, today at 3 am.

J OmPrakash is known for producing films like ‘Aas Ka Pacnchhi’, ‘Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke’, ‘Ayee Milan Ki Bela’, ‘Aankhon Aankhon Mein’ among many others. He died on August 7, 2019.

Rakesh Roshan had confirmed, “Unfortunately the news is true. Om Shanti.”

Credits: Hindustan Times