Sad! Dhoom and Dhoom 2 director Sanjay Gadhvi passed away, more details inside

now there's a really sad news for all the 'Dhoom' lovers as the 57 years old director Sanjay Gadhvi passed away today, reportedly due to a heart attack.
Sanjay

MUMBAI : YRF's Dhoom franchise is known to be a uniquely action-filled thriller which gave a new wave of fascination to a lot of young minds about sports cars and bikes.

The franchise is always remembered for its action, cars, bikes, Cop chase sequences and the characters.

Dhoom released in the year 2004 where we saw a never-seen-before action and cop chase. With Abhishek Bachchan playing the role of a police officer, Uday Chopra as his side-kick and John Abraham as the leader of the gang, the audience became fans immediately and were left wanting for more.

All their wishes came true with the release of Dhoom 2 with Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as thieves. The story was gripping and the audience really fell in love with the movie.

However, now there's a really sad news for all the 'Dhoom' lovers as the 57 years old director Sanjay Gadhvi passed away today, reportedly due to a heart attack.

The filmmaker is best-known for Dhoom starring Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham and “Dhoom 2” starring Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Other than Dhoom and Dhoom 2, the director is also known for movies like 'Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai', 'Kidnap', 'Ajab Gazabb Love' and 'Operation Parindey'.

In the year 2000, the filmmaker made his debut with the movie 'Tere Liye' but gained most recognition with his movie 'Dhoom'.

More details about his last rites are awaited.

Credit - Moneycontrol

