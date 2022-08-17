Sad! Disha Patani shares an emotional note amid breakup rumors with rumored boyfriend Tiger Shroff

Disha Patani was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Ek Villain Returns co-starring Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor, and John Abraham

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Disha Patani who was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Ek Villain Returns has been surfacing headlines for quite some time now and the reason being her personal life. Rumors of her break up with Baaghi actor Tiger Shroff has been in rife although the duo have never accepted their relationship in public. And now the actress shared a cryptic post amid these break-up rumors that caught netizens’ attention.

Recently, Disha made a cryptic post on social media amid breakup rumours with Tiger Shroff. Taking to the stories section of Instagram, the Baaghi 2 actress wrote, "If no one ever told you, it's all gonna be okay".

A few days back, some reports suggested that Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff broke up after several years of dating. However, a source close to the couple asserted that they have not called it off and are still 'very much together'.

A source close to Tiger revealed, "Disha visits Tiger's home almost every day. She spends her day with him & his family when not working and she is doing the same even today. So much so that the couple leaves home together to work out."

On the work front, Disha is currently basking in the success of her romantic-thriller Ek Villain Returns co-starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria. Apart from this, Disha will be next seen in Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra.

