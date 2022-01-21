Sad! Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh’s wife and actor Geeta Basra has contracted Covid 19

MUMBAI: Actor and former cricketer Harbhajan Singh's wife Geeta Basra has contracted COVID-19. On Friday, Geeta took to Instagram and informed her fans and followers about her diagnosis. "After being so careful and trying to dodge this damn thing for 2 years, the virus finally caught us," she wrote on Instagram Story. Alongside the update, she posted a picture of her resting on her bed.

On Thursday, actor Dulqueer Salmaan said that he has tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms. The 35-year-old actor's diagnosis comes days after his superstar father Mammooty also tested positive for COVID-19. Salmaan posted a brief statement on his official social media handles to share the news and said that he has started isolating at his residence.

"I have just tested positive for Covid19. I’m isolating at home and have mild flu symptoms but (I) am otherwise ok. People who were in close contact with me during the shoots over the last few days, please isolate and test if you notice symptoms," the "Kurup" star wrote.

A few days ago, Dulquer’s father Mammooty shared the news of his COVID-19 diagnosis on January 16, saying that he contracted the virus despite taking precautions.

And recently Manmootty’s son Dulquer Salmaan took to his social media to confirm that he has been tested for Covid 19.

Geeta, who is best known for her role in Emraan Hashmi's 'The Train', tied the knot with Harbhajan Singh in 2015. The two have a daughter named Hinaya and a son named Jovan.

