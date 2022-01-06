Sad! KK passes away: Funeral to take place tomorrow, his mortal remains reached Mumbai

Earlier today, the singer’s body arrived in Mumbai. The funeral of the popular singer will take place tomorrow. Earlier today, his mortal remains were brought from SSKM hospital to Rabindra Sadan in Kolkata where he was accorded a gun salute and his wife Jyoti and kids also paid their last respects.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 06/01/2022 - 23:05
movie_image: 
Sad! KK passes away: Funeral to take place tomorrow, his mortal remains reached Mumbai

MUMBAI: The nation is grieving the loss of legendary playback singer, KK (Krishnakumar Kunnath) as he passed away yesterday, at the age of 53. The singer was in Kolkata and succumbed to a heart attack reportedly.

Earlier today, the singer’s body arrived in Mumbai. The funeral of the popular singer will take place tomorrow. Earlier today, his mortal remains were brought from SSKM hospital to Rabindra Sadan in Kolkata where he was accorded a gun salute and his wife Jyoti and kids also paid their last respects.

Also Raed: Lesser-Known Facts! Bollywood singer KK once took up a Sales job for THIS special reason, deets inside

The West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee also reportedly paid her respects to KK. His last rites will be performed in Muktidham Shamshan in Versova, Mumbai.

The singer has left a huge void in the hearts of his fans and will be terribly missed. His soulful melodies over the years will always remain in people’s hearts. From PM Narendra Modi to celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Sonu Nigam, Badshah have expressed their utter shock and grief over this tragic loss.

His first album, Pal, that came out in 1999, still finds its place as one of the evergreen songs in the playlists of the people of India and he gave us more melodious songs like, Tadap Tadap, Ajab Si, Khuda Jaane, after that. 

Also Read: Awesome! Ismail Darbar shares a heartwarming story about his experience with late singer KK 

Credits: Pinkvilla

Krishnakumar Kunnath Sad demise Dil Ibaadat Ajab Si Tadap Tadap Ismail Darbar Emraan Hashmi Shahrukh Khan Anu Malik Music artist TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 06/01/2022 - 23:05

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Interesting! Kartik Aaryan says, “Koi mujhse bhi puchega”, when reacting to one of the rumours about him
MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan has recently broken the dry spell cast over the Box-office with his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which...
Sad! KK passes away: Funeral to take place tomorrow, his mortal remains reached Mumbai
MUMBAI: The nation is grieving the loss of legendary playback singer, KK (Krishnakumar Kunnath) as he passed away...
Interesting! Did Tejasswi Prakash reject Ekta Kapoor’s film for Dream Girl 2?
MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash is in the news every day recently as she is climbing the ladder of success pretty quickly post...
Interesting! The Kapil Sharma Show: Kamal Haasan and Kapil Sharma have a gala time discussing This hilarious incident from Kamal’s past
MUMBAI: As we know, The Kapil Sharma Show is soon to go off-air. The audience will definitely miss the show and the...
Awesome! Ismail Darbar shares a heartwarming story about his experience with late singer KK
MUMBAI: India is mourning the loss of the great singer, KK (Krishnakumar Kunnath) and we are getting to hear many...
Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar: Wow! Diya and Armaan take up the task to fulfil all of Brij’s wishes
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular daily soap ‘Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar’ started with an amazing storyline. It is getting more...
Recent Stories
Interesting! Kartik Aaryan says, “Koi mujhse bhi puchega”, when reacting to one of the rumours about him
Interesting! Kartik Aaryan says, “Koi mujhse bhi puchega”, when reacting to one of the rumours about him
Latest Video