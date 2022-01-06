Sad! KK passes away: Funeral to take place tomorrow, his mortal remains reached Mumbai

MUMBAI: The nation is grieving the loss of legendary playback singer, KK (Krishnakumar Kunnath) as he passed away yesterday, at the age of 53. The singer was in Kolkata and succumbed to a heart attack reportedly.

Earlier today, the singer’s body arrived in Mumbai. The funeral of the popular singer will take place tomorrow. Earlier today, his mortal remains were brought from SSKM hospital to Rabindra Sadan in Kolkata where he was accorded a gun salute and his wife Jyoti and kids also paid their last respects.

The West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee also reportedly paid her respects to KK. His last rites will be performed in Muktidham Shamshan in Versova, Mumbai.

The singer has left a huge void in the hearts of his fans and will be terribly missed. His soulful melodies over the years will always remain in people’s hearts. From PM Narendra Modi to celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Sonu Nigam, Badshah have expressed their utter shock and grief over this tragic loss.

His first album, Pal, that came out in 1999, still finds its place as one of the evergreen songs in the playlists of the people of India and he gave us more melodious songs like, Tadap Tadap, Ajab Si, Khuda Jaane, after that.

