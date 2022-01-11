Sad! Lata Mangeshkar contracted Covid; hospitalised

MUMBAI: According to the latest reports, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has tested positive for Covid.

Reports further stated that Lata Mangeshkar has been admitted to the hospital after she contracted Covid 19. The legendary singer is currently undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital. Her niece Rachna has confirmed to IndiaTV that the Bharat Ratna recipient has mild symptoms. Due to her old age health issues, she has been shifted to the ICU.

Lata Mangeshkar, born on September 28, 1929, was honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award and France's highest civilian award, Officer of the Legion of Honour, besides myriad national and international awards.

In fact, in the year 1974, the Guinness Book of Records ranked her as the most recorded artiste in history. She had reportedly sung over 25,000 songs between 1948 and 1974.

We wish her a speedy recovery!

