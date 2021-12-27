Sad! Malaika Arora trips on her ultra high heels, gets badly trolled

MUMBAI: Malaika Arora is among the most fashionable divas of Bollywood. But recently, she was trolled as a video of her tripping due to her high heels made its way to the internet. As the actress met up with her girl pals Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora, and others at a party organised at Karisma Kapoor's house, she wore mini shorts, a bralette, and a jacket. Netizens trolled her as she almost fell because of her heels and called her 'buddhi'. Many age-shamed her. Have a look at the video and a few comments.

Malaika recently vacationed in the Maldives with Arjun Kapoor. On their social media accounts, the couple also shared pictures and videos of their relaxing vacation, in which the couple was seen cycling, sharing a romantic date, and working out inside a pool together.

Credits: Bollywood Life