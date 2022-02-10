Sad! Manoj Bajpayee loses his mother-in-law

MUMBAI: Shabana Raza, also known as Neha, lost her mother. She was very critical since the past few days due to an illness. The actor was shooting for his next project but halted the schedule. He rushed to Delhi.

This is the third demise in Manoj's family in a year. The actor lost his father recently. Shabana's parents also passed away within a year.

The actor had penned a note of gratitude for his well-wishers, who extended support to him during the tough phase. “Thank you all for sending prayers and love on the sad demise of my father who was the sole reason and support for me to venture on such a difficult journey which got me everything that I dreamt of!! Eternally grateful to you all,” he said.

Manoj predominantly works in Hindi cinema and has also done Telugu and Tamil language films. He is the recipient of three National Film Awards, six Filmfare Awards, and two Asia Pacific Screen Awards. In 2019, he was awarded India's fourth-highest civilian honour, the Padma Shri, for his contributions to art.

