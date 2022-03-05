Sad! Marathi actor Ankush Chaudhari and director Kedar Shinde suffer injuries post a major accident

Marathi actor Ankush Chaudhari and director Kedar Shinde reportedly meet with an accident on Sunday on their way to Aurangabad to attend a political event
MUMBAI: Marathi actor Ankush Chaudhari and director Kedar Shinde reportedly met with an accident on Sunday. Reportedly, the duo was travelling to Aurangabad to attend a political event, however, while travelling together their car and other cars smashed into each other on the highway.

A source close to actor Ankush Chaudhari said that he is fine and does not have any severe injury. The source further stated that Ankush's car's bonnet is damaged and no one has been hurt in the accident. An insider further stated, "It was a minor accident and Ankush continued to attend the event in Aurangabad and now resumed his work."

The report states that the accident happened on the Ahmednagar-Aurangabad highway near the village of Ghodegaon. Let us tell you, Ankush Chaudhari and Kedar Shinde have not yet given any health updates post the accident. Fans are eagerly waiting for their official statements.

Talking about their upcoming collaboration, Ankush Chaudhari is all set to play legendary play-writer, Shahir Sable in the film Maharashtra Shahir, produced by Kedar Shinde. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray unveiled the poster on the occasion of Maharashtra Din at Sanskritik Krida Mandal, Aurangabad.

Credit: FilmiBeat

