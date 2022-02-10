Sad! This National Award winning Rajkummar Rao film has no takers among OTT platforms

MUMBAI : In a series of tweets, filmmaker Hansal Mehta expressed his thoughts on his film 'Shahid' not being streamed on any OTT platform.

"Sad that #Shahid is not on any OTT platform. I have no idea who owns the rights to the film anymore and where it’s original version even is. It is a personal tragedy for me and for all those who toiled to make this film against all odds. It is a tragedy for Shahid Azmi," he wrote.

The Rajkummar Rao film was critically acclaimed and won a National Award. "Premiered at #TIFF2012, won two national awards, won numerous other awards, traveled the world and is rated 8.2 on IMDb. But NO TAKERS?," Hansal added. The actor's performace was much appreciated.

'Shahid' is based on the life of Shahid Azmi, a former militant operative, who goes on to become a criminal lawyer. He fights to get justice for those who have been falsely convicted of terrorism.

