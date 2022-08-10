Sad! Nitesh Pandey, Siddharth Shukla, KK, Puneeth Rajkumar and more; Indian celebrities who passed away due to heart attack

This morning, we all woke up to the sad news of TV and Hindi film actor Nitesh Pandey passing away at the age of 50 due to a heart attack. Before Nitesh, many other Indian celebrities have passed away due to sudden heart attack, let's take a look.
Nitesh Pandey

MUMBAI: This morning, we all woke up with the sad news that TV and Hindi film actor Nitesh Pandey passed away at the age of 50 due to a heart attack. The news has surely shocked his co-stars and the people in the industry.

Well, it was a sudden heart attack and before Nitesh many other Indian celebrities have passed away due to sudden heart attack...

Siddharth Shukla

Siddharth Shukla, a famous name in the television industry passed away in September 2021. The actor had suffered a heart attack and passed away at the age of 40.

Also Read: RIP! Anupamaa Actor Nitesh Pandey passes away at 50

KK

In May last year, everyone got the shocking news that singer KK passed away due to a heart attack. He was at a concert in Kolkata and suddenly felt uneasy. After reaching the hospital, he was declared dead.

Satish Kaushik

Just a couple of months ago, we lost actor-director Satish Kaushik due to a heart attack. It was a shocking news for the Hindi film industry. His friends Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor miss him a lot.

Raju Srivastava

Raju Srivastava suffered a heart attack while he was working out in the gym. The actor was later admitted to the hospital and after battling for his life for around 40 days, he passed away in September last year.

Raj Kaushal

Mandira Bedi’s husband and filmmaker Raj Kaushal passed away at the age of 50 in July 2021. He had also suffered a sudden heart attack.

Inder Kumar

Actor Inder Kumar, who was known for playing pivotal roles in movies like Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye, Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge, and others, passed away at the age of 43 due to heart attack.

Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill reveals her marriage plans after Sidharth Shukla's demise, says, "Mujhe abhi bahot aage jaana hai life mein…"

Puneeth Rajkumar

In October 2021, we all got the shocking news that Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar has passed away. The actor suffered a heart attack and he was 46 when he died.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

