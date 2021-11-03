SAD! No Diwali celebration this year for Manoj Bajpayee and family due to the recent death of his father

MUMBAI: While the whole nation is getting in the festive mood and gearing up to celebrate Diwali tomorrow with their family and friends, especially after having celebrated intimate Diwalis for the past two years, it’s going to be a quiet and working festival for Manoj Bajpayee. There will also be no celebrations with friends and family this year.

This is happening because exactly one month ago from today, Manoj lost his father, and thus the family is not in a celebratory mood this year. Manoj was shooting in Kerala when his father’s condition got critical and he had to be admitted to the hospital, and in a few days, he breathed his last. His father was 83 when he passed away and Manoj had flown down to Delhi to be with his family during this tough time as soon as he got to know about his father’s hospitalisation.

On the work front, Manoj was recently felicitated with his third National Film Award in the Best Actor category for his stint as Ganpath Bhonsle in Bhonsle. He has previously won a National award in the Best Supporting Actor category for Satya and a Special Jury Award for Pinjar. This year, he shared the Best Actor award with Dhanush, who also bagged the award for his role in the Tamil film Asuran.

This year, Manoj was seen in the Zee 5 movie Silence… Can You Hear It?, the highly successful web show The Family Man 2, followed by the film Dial 100, opposite Neena Gupta and Sakshi Tanwar. Up next, he has two films in the pipeline, Kurup and Despatch.

