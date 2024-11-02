Sad! Shah Rukh Khan's Emotional Turmoil: From Tears to Anger Over His Beloved Dog's Fate

Shah Rukh Khan's heart-wrenching saga unfolds as he grapples with the loss of his cherished pet, discovering the unexpected burial near the sea.
Shah

MUMBAI: In a poignant revelation, Shah Rukh Khan's emotional journey through loss and unexpected discoveries comes to light in a viral video where Gauri Khan's uncle shares a heart-wrenching incident involving the demise of Shah Rukh's beloved dog during his absence.

Gauri's uncle begins the narrative by highlighting the special bond Shah Rukh had with a Chinese Pekingese dog, initially gifted to Gauri. The affectionate canine became an integral part of the Khan household, and Shah Rukh, too, grew attached to the furry companion.

The turning point in this tale unfolded when tragedy struck, and the dog passed away while Shah Rukh was away for a shoot. Unaware of the unfortunate event, Shah Rukh returned home to the shocking news that his beloved pet had been buried near the sea by the household staff.

Expressing his displeasure, Gauri's uncle recounts Shah Rukh's emotional response to the situation. Upon learning about the dog's demise and the impromptu burial, Shah Rukh confronted the household staff at 2:30 am. Overwhelmed with grief, he insisted on locating the makeshift grave near the sea.

In a deeply emotional and determined act, Shah Rukh dug up the grave, retrieved his cherished pet, and brought it back home. Placing the dog in the backyard, he even created a lasting memorial signifying the dog's eternal connection to the family.

Gauri's uncle reveals Shah Rukh's emotional outpour, stating, "He cried also. He said, 'How dare you throw my dog like this? He has to be with us, whether dead or alive.'"

This poignant incident unveils a side of Shah Rukh Khan that goes beyond the glitz of Bollywood, showcasing his profound love and connection with his furry companions.

Amidst personal emotions, Shah Rukh Khan continues to engage with his professional commitments, featuring in the highly anticipated film "Tiger vs Pathaan" alongside Salman Khan. Additionally, he is set to make a special appearance in Suhana Khan's upcoming film, although reports suggest his withdrawal from the project, awaiting official confirmation.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.  

Credit: News 18 

