Sad! Veteran actor Pradeep Patwardhan passes away at 65

MUMBAI: Pradeep Patwardhan, who was a well-known Marathi actor, is no more. He passed away on Tuesday around 7-8 am at his residence in Mumbai after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, actress Renuka Shahane and others condoled his demise. He was going through severe health issues for the past few years. He was 65.

Eknath Shinde took to Twitter and wrote in Marathi, “Pradeep Patvardhan, the evergreen actor who ruled the hearts of the audience with his graceful acting in Marathi cinema, passed away tragically. With his departure, the Marathi art world has lost a great artist,” while Devendra Fadnavis tweeted, “Veteran Marathi actor Pradeep Patwardhan's untimely demise is shocking. It is very sad that the smiling and evergreen face on stage will no longer be seen.”

Renuka Shahane tweeted, "Om Shanti Pradeep Patwardhan. Heartfelt tribute." Member of Parliament Supriya Sule tweeted, "Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of veteran marathi actor Pradeep Patwardhan. Heartfelt condolences. My thoughts and prayers with his family members, fans and followers." Actor Nikhil Raut posted on Facebook, "Pradeep Dada, I got to play the role of your son in a comedy series of Sahyadri Vahini when I was new in Mumbai, 15-16 years ago. You took too much care of me at that time. Learned a lot from you." Many social media also remembered the actor for his acting prowess and prayed for his departed soul.

Pradeep Patwardhan not just worked in Marathi films but also Hindi films. He is known for his works in Ek Full Chaar Half, Dance Party, Mee Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy, Gola Berij, Police Line and 1234, among others.

May his soul rest in peace!

