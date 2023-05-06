Sad! Veteran actress Sulochana Latkar’s last rites to take place at the Shivaji Park Crematorium today

MUMBAI :Hindi Film and Marathi actress Sulochana Latkar left for her heavenly abode on 4th June 2023 and left a huge void in the film industry. Her daughter Kanchan Ghanekar shared the heartbreaking news of her demise. Her family released a statement that read, “We are deeply saddened to inform you of the passing of our beloved grandmother, Smt. Sulochana Didi Noted Film Actress after a prolonged illness that has been age-related.” The actress died at the age of 94 due to age related complications at a hospital in Dadar.

The Prem Nagar actress’s cremation will take place today at 5:30 PM at Shivaji Park Electric Crematorium and her antim darshan will take place at her Prabhadevi residence.

Sulochana, who was honored with the Padma Shri in 1999, was known for her films like Bahraon Ke Sapne, Kati Patang, Mere Jeevan Saathi, and many more. She was also part of several Marathi films like Sasurvas, Vahinichya Bangdya, Meeth Bhakar, and Dhakti Jau. She shared screen space with big names like Amitabh Bachchan, Dilip Kumar, Jackie Shroff and many more.

Credit-Latestly