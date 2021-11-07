Sad! When Hazel Keech opened up about facing racial discrimination

MUMBAI: Hazel Keech, who was born in England, is a well-known name in the world of Bollywood. The British−Mauritian film actress is known for playing a supporting role in Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer Bodyguard.

The pretty lady was also seen in the popular reality show Bigg Boss 7.

Before making her acting debut in India, Hazel Keech acted in three Harry Potter films. She acted in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban and Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

Though the actress has a huge fan following, things were always not smooth for her. She faced racial discrimination, too. Yes, you read that right! In an old interview, she had shared her experience.

According to reports, Hazel and her mother walked into the Jaipur branch of a popular international money transfer company. The actress went there to collect the money that her aunt had sent her, but she was denied access by the official and was told that her name was not Hindu. Opening up about the incident, Hazel had said to a leading daily, "I was very angry. They were trying to be difficult the moment I walked in. Had it been the case of me not carrying the right documents, I wouldn't mind but they said it was because of my name. I told them that I am an Indian citizen, so how does it matter what my name is! Indian citizens don't need to show a passport, you just need government documents as ID proof (pan card and driving license) and I had that with me. But they refused to see my IDs.”

“I spoke to three officers and all of them were rude. They kept laughing and sneering,” she added.

On the personal front, the actress is married to cricketer Yuvraj Singh. They got engaged in 2015. The lovebirds exchanged the rings on a beach in Bali. They became man and wife in 2016.

