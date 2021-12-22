Sad! This is why Kareena Kapoor Khan won’t be a part of the family Christmas lunch party

MUMBAI: Unlike every year, this year Kareena Kapoor Khan will not be able to attend the Kapoor family’s Christmas party, the reason being Covid 19. The ‘3 Idiots’ actress was recently detected with Coronavirus and is currently isolated at her Mumbai residence. The actress was detected with COVID-19 on December 13. Kareena attended a gathering at Karan Johar's house along with her friends on December 8.

The tradition of having a Christmas lunch with the entire family was started when late actor Shashi Kapoor hosted a Christmas lunch every year in Juhu and the family members attended the bash.

A source close to the actress informed us that the actress is fine now and is healthy. But she has decided to not attend Christmas lunch as the 14-day quarantine period will not be completed. Saif Ali Khan, Taimur, and Jeh will be part of the Christmas lunch with the entire Kapoor clan.

Recently, the actress even missed her elder son Taimur's fifth birthday but sent him her immense love. Kareena commented on Soha Ali Khan's post about Taimur and commented, "We are missing all of you (broken heart emojis) very soon (fingers crossed emojis)."

Kareena's Mumbai residence was sealed by the BMC after she tested positive. My family and staff are also double vaccinated. They are currently not showing any symptoms. Thankfully, I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon," Kareena wrote in an Instagram story last week. On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Angrezi Medium, co-starring late actor Irrfan Khan, and actress Radhika Madan. She will be seen next in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha.

