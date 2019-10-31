News

Sadak 2: Pooja Bhatt shares a candid photo of sister Alia Bhatt from the sets

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
31 Oct 2019 02:37 PM

MUMBAI: Sadak 2 is a much-awaited film. It is directed by Mahesh Bhatt and will see him collaborating with his daughters, Pooja Bhatt and Alia Bhatt. 

The shooting of Sadak 2 is currently underway and actress Pooja Bhatt has been constantly updating her fans and followers on social media about all the happenings on the sets. She recently took to her Instagram handle to share a candid picture of sister Alia Bhatt from the set. In the picture, Alia can be seen writing something in a notebook with her head resting on one of her hands. Dressed in a yellow jacket, Alia looks pretty as ever. 

Pooja captioned the picture as, ‘Alia Bhatt.. writing her own destiny,even between shots!  #Sadak2 #day50 #sadak2diaries #candidcamera #onlocation #ooty #tamilnadu # 

Take a look below: 

