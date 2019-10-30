News

Sadak 2’s Alia Bhatt shares an unmissable photo of her dad Mahesh Bhatt

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt is one of the most popular and pretty actresses in Bollywood. The actress is known for films like Gully Boy, Raazi, and Student of the Year. She is now busy with her upcoming project, Sadak 2.

She is collaborating with her father Mahesh Bhatt for the first time. The father-daughter duo is all set to come with the second instalment of the Sadak franchise and the film has already got fans on their toes. Being an avid social media user, the Raazi actress started the Sadak 2 diaries on Instagram and today shared a new picture of her father in action with the camera. She captioned the post as "It's moments like these #sadak2 #sadak2diaries #gratitude"

