Sadak 2 will mark the reunion of Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt

MUMBAI: Sanjay Dutt had an amazing 2019 with films like Prassthanam and Panipat where he was critically acclaimed for both his characters in the movie.

The actor has a busy 2020 with 5 films in his kitty, all of which have various genres. Out of all the films the audience is more than excited to see the reunion of Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt for Sadak 2. The fans love the on-screen pairing of the two.The Sanjay Dutt-Mahesh Bhatt duo are all set to spread the magic again after Sadak which was released 1991.

Sanjay Dutt has a busy schedule as he is juggling between five projects and ensuring all the projects get the required attention and moulding himself into a new character every single day.

Apart from Sanjay and Pooja Bhatt, ‘Sadak 2’ also stars Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles. It also features Makrand Deshpande and Gulshan Grover in pivotal roles.