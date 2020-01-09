SAFALTA 0Km is ready to spin with its first look

MUMBAI: Gujarati Films industry has been blooming with fresh and experimental content. With the shift to Urban Gujarati Films, there has been a strong market with innovative content amongst the viewers. With much-applauded films, being conceived, it has introduced diverse directions for the industry.

With such a spirit of putting forward a new concept, Director Akshay Yagnik debuts in Gujarati Industry with his film "Safalta 0km".

The film is the premier Dance-based Gujarati Film, it is based on the life journey of a dancer; starring Dharmesh Yelande, renowned dancer and actor. He has worked in films like ABCD, Banjo, ABCD2, and even the upcoming film Street Dancer3D.

When asked about their debuting Film: “SAFALTA 0KM”, Akshay and Dharmesh had some intriguing insights about their journey. Dharmesh shared his memoir of first meeting Akshay as he says, “It has always been my dream to work in a Gujarati Film when Akshay approached me; I reckon how I barely gave him 15 minutes to pitch the gist of the film and ended up listening to the whole narration”.

Akshay provided an interesting insight into the film as he said, “The film is partially inspired by my life’s journey, which began from Bharuch, Gujarat. It was my dream to debut with a film dedicated to my motherland. This film is my absolute honor and contribution to my people.

The film looks like an enticing journey.

Safalta 0Km is Directed by Akshay Yagnik and Produced by Pinal Patel- RZ Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

Starring: Dharmesh Yelande, Dharmesh Vyas, Kurush Deboo, Shivam Tiwari, Nikunj Modi, Shivani Joshi, Uday Modi, Manisha Thakkar, Tarun Neehlani and Shivani Patel

Crashing your nearest screens on 14th February 2020.