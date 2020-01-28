Sagarika Ghatge aces her style game in this picture

MUMBAI: Sagarika Ghatge never fails to amaze her fans and followers with her stylish looks!

The actress, who is known for her role of Preeti Sabharwal in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Chak De! India, aces both western and ethnic attires with ease. She looks gorgeous in both.

Being an active social media user, Sagarika regularly shares something to treat her fans. Speaking about her recent Instagram post, well, it’s a beautiful picture of the lady wherein she can be seen posing with her pal.

In the picture, Sagarika can be seen flaunting her stylish winter look. We absolutely loved how she accessorized the lovely shawl/stole with her western attire. She shared this lovely picture to wish her friend on her birthday. Check out her post below.

On the professional front, Sagarika is known for her performance in the film, Chak De! India. She is also known for her participation in reality show, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6. She made her digital debut with ALTBalaji's Boss – Baap of Special Services.

On the personal front, the pretty lady is happily married to cricketer Zaheer Khan.

