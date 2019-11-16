News

Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan set major COUPLE GOALS

MUMBAI: Cricketer Zaheer Khan and his wife and Bollywood actress Sagarika Ghatge never fail to give us couple goals! 

The two became man and wife in the year 2017 and have been giving us major relationship goals. They are indeed one of the most adorable celebrity couples. 

Both of them are quite active on social media and often share their cute, delightful and romantic pictures to treat their fans. Here we present a few pictures from their Instagram handles wherein they are looking simply gorgeous together. Take a look below. 

View this post onInstagram
Happy Dhanteras to all A post shared by Sagarika Ghatge Khan (@sagarikaghatge)on   
View this post onInstagram

Time stays still .Loving the countryside

A post shared by Zaheer Khan (@zaheer_khan34) on

  
View this post onInstagram
Date night with ourmandatory plus 1 ️@ritik_bhasin . Missing @rishi.gujral.9

A post shared by Sagarika Ghatge Khan (@sagarikaghatge)on

  
View this post onInstagram
Wedding ready with theMrs @sagarikaghatge

A postshared by Zaheer Khan (@zaheer_khan34) on

 
View this post onInstagram
Thank you for the mostimpromptu fun night !!! Missing quite a few in the photos. Apost shared by Sagarika Ghatge Khan (@sagarikaghatge) on  
View this post onInstagram

A postshared by Zaheer Khan (@zaheer_khan34) on Nov27, 2018 at 12:40am PST

