Sagarika Ghatge’s latest STUNNING picture gives us major VACATION GOALS

Tania Roy's picture
By Tania Roy
11 Dec 2019 07:37 PM

MUMBAI: Sagarika Ghatge, who is married to cricketer Zaheer Khan, has shared a stunning picture of herself on her social media handle. 

Today, the actress, who is known for her role of Preeti Sabharwal in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Chak De! India, took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture wherein she can be seen posing stylishly against the backdrop of a beautiful sea. Clad in an easy-breezy short outfit, she can be seen gorging on something. 

Sagarika, who has also participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6, captioned her photo as, “Craving.” Is she craving for some special food or a vacation? Well, after seeing her stunning picture, we are now craving for a vacation. 

