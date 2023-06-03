Sahil Khattar reveals his Holi plans, “I plan to relive my childhood” – Exclusive

Sahil Khattar has been a part of movies like 200 Halla Ho and 83. TellyChakkar recently interacted with Sahil and spoke to him about his Holi plans, his childhood memories and more...
MUMBAI:Sahil Khattar is a very famous Youtuber and an actor. He has been a part of movies like 200 Halla Ho and 83. In 83, he portrayed the role of cricketer Syed Kirmani.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Sahil and spoke to him about his Holi plans, his childhood memories and more...  

How are you planning to celebrate Holi this year?

For many years, Holi has been a festival that I don’t celebrate much or maybe I couldn’t celebrate it because life has gone in the convenience side. Mostly, there’s a party at night, and the next day I sleep. So, I celebrate the holiday rather than Holi. But, this year, maybe I will plan to go out, meet some of my friends and do the needful, like put oil on the body so no one can catch me. I am planning to wear the clothes that if they get torn, there’s no problem. So, I plan to relive my childhood by doing all these things and also put on such colours that if I smile only teeth are visible, and no one is able to recognise me.

What’s one thing about the festival you love the most?

I know it’s weird but I love the freeness, sometimes I love the controlled rowdy-ness. I said controlled because some people get too rowdy. So, I think that controlled masti is the best part about Holi for me, and obviously, the bhang.

Do you have a crazy memory of your childhood about Holi?

I have so many. In Chandigarh what we used to do is that we had bikes, so all the friends used to gather and then go outside the houses of the girls we used to like and if one we meet one of them outside, we would go say Namaste and put colour on them in a very mannerly way. Then finally, we would catch a place and play Holi there. So, yes, all these are my childhood memories.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

