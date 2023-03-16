Sahil Khattar says, "I just want to know if Rohit Shetty wants to make a film on a bald cop" - Exclusive

MUMBAI :Sahil Khattar is a very famous Youtuber and an actor. He has been a part of movies like 200 Halla Ho and 83. In 83, he portrayed the role of cricketer Syed Kirmani.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Sahil, and spoke to him about his journey from an RJ to actor, roles he would to play, and a lot more...

From an RJ to YouTuber to actor, how would you sum your journey so far?

Well, beyond expectations! But now, as I have reached a point, I don't want to go down. I feel like I should just do acting. Obviously, I will do a lot of content creation with it because we have reached the myth level of influencing. Vox-pox that I do that I will continue, but yes, I want to act a lot. I just hop good roles come my way.

After 200 Halla Ho and 83, now as an actor what kind of roles are you looking forward to?

I am looking forward to all kinds of roles which are parallel lead or lead roles. I don't mind a negative lead, or a parallel lead. But, good script, good writing, and good packaging is something I am really looking forward to. So, of course, I have to do hard work. Also, I am a Punjabi and I am really waiting for a chance to play a Punjabi character.

Do you have a list of directors/actors/actresses you wish to work with?

I don't have a list of directors and actors I want to work with. But yes, I just want to know if Rohit Shetty wants to make a film on a bald cop and we can dedicate it to his father. It will be an honour to play a role like that. It's just a wide shot in the dark, but I think it will be amazing because I am great with action, I am great with comic timing and about acting only you guys can tell me. But, I know for a fact that if there is any guy who could pull off a Rock or Jason Statham or Vin Diesel in India, I think I would own it to be that guy and star in a Rohit Shetty cop universe.

