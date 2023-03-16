Sahil Khattar says, "I just want to know if Rohit Shetty wants to make a film on a bald cop" - Exclusive

Sahil Khattar has been a part of movies like 200 Halla Ho and 83. TellyChakkar recently interacted with Sahil, and spoke to him about his journey from an RJ to actor, roles he would to play, and a lot more...
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 03/16/2023 - 18:19
movie_image: 
Rohit Shetty

MUMBAI :Sahil Khattar is a very famous Youtuber and an actor. He has been a part of movies like 200 Halla Ho and 83. In 83, he portrayed the role of cricketer Syed Kirmani.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Sahil, and spoke to him about his journey from an RJ to actor, roles he would to play, and a lot more...

From an RJ to YouTuber to actor, how would you sum your journey so far?

Well, beyond expectations! But now, as I have reached a point, I don't want to go down. I feel like I should just do acting. Obviously, I will do a lot of content creation with it because we have reached the myth level of influencing. Vox-pox that I do that I will continue, but yes, I want to act a lot. I just hop good roles come my way.

After 200 Halla Ho and 83, now as an actor what kind of roles are you looking forward to?

I am looking forward to all kinds of roles which are parallel lead or lead roles. I don't mind a negative lead, or a parallel lead. But, good script, good writing, and good packaging is something I am really looking forward to. So, of course, I have to do hard work. Also, I am a Punjabi and I am really waiting for a chance to play a Punjabi character.

Do you have a list of directors/actors/actresses you wish to work with?

I don't have a list of directors and actors I want to work with. But yes, I just want to know if Rohit Shetty wants to make a film on a bald cop and we can dedicate it to his father. It will be an honour to play a role like that. It's just a wide shot in the dark, but I think it will be amazing because I am great with action, I am great with comic timing and about acting only you guys can tell me. But, I know for a fact that if there is any guy who could pull off a Rock or Jason Statham or Vin Diesel in India, I think I would own it to be that guy and star in a Rohit Shetty cop universe.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Sahil Khattar Rohit Shetty 200 Halla Ho 83 Syed Kirmani Dance India Dance India's Raw Star India's Got Talent Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 03/16/2023 - 18:19

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Emotional! Teri Meri Doriyaann: Angad expresses his pain and sorrow to his father, Inderpal understands his situation
MUMNAI:Teri Meri Doriyaann is a modern-day fairy tale- a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
Gorgeous! Check out these unmissable iconic looks of Tamannaah
MUMBAI :Tamannaah is an actress who works in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi cinema. Having starred in over 80 films, she has...
Ishita Dutta flaunts baby bump; confirms pregnancy with husband Vatsal Sheth
MUMBAI :Bollywood actress Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth have always set couple goals. The couple who has been married...
Bobby Deol and Kajol Join The Gateway School of Mumbai for a Panel Discussion on Employment Rights of Persons with Disability
MUMBAI :Bollywood icons Bobby Deol and Kajol joined a panel discussion on Customized Employment for People with...
Sahil Khattar says, "I just want to know if Rohit Shetty wants to make a film on a bald cop" - Exclusive
MUMBAI :Sahil Khattar is a very famous Youtuber and an actor. He has been a part of movies like 200 Halla Ho and 83. In...
Recent Stories
confirms pregnancy with husband Vatsal Sheth
Ishita Dutta flaunts baby bump; confirms pregnancy with husband Vatsal Sheth

Latest Video

Related Stories
confirms pregnancy with husband Vatsal Sheth
Ishita Dutta flaunts baby bump; confirms pregnancy with husband Vatsal Sheth
mployment Rights of Persons with Disability
Bobby Deol and Kajol Join The Gateway School of Mumbai for a Panel Discussion on Employment Rights of Persons with Disability
Tatum
WOW! Here’s a look at the oldest and the youngest Oscar winner
Before Bholaa, Ajay Devgn starred in these remakes and gears up for more
Must Read! Before Bholaa, Ajay Devgn starred in these remakes and gears up for more
Bheed
Shocking! Bheed trailer taken down from Youtube as the video receives backlash, and Netizens say “Undeclared emergency”
'good decision', fans are disappointed
Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 to release on OTT? While some netizens say 'good decision', fans are disappointed