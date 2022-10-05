Sai Pallavi releases trailer of next film 'Gargi' on her 30th b'day

On her 30th birthday, actress Sai Pallavi took to social media to announce an exciting update that she teased a few days ago.
MUMBAI: On her 30th birthday, actress Sai Pallavi took to social media to announce an exciting update that she teased a few days ago.

The 'Fidaa' actress has released the first trailer for her upcoming film titled 'Gargi'. The behind-the-scenes video for the film, directed by Gautham Ramachandran of 'Richie' fame, gives a glimpse into the upcoming project.

Sai Pallavi looks stunning in the video and also dubs in Kannada for this multilingual film. Sharing the same, Sai Pallavi wrote, "I waited months to talk about this film, And finally!!! my birthday is when the stubborn team decided to give in and release this Presenting to you, GARGI, @prgautham83 's brain child! (sic)".

'Gargi' is produced by Ravichandran Ramachandran, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Thomas George, and Gautham Ramachandran. Govind Vasantha of '96' fame is the film's music director. The film will be available in Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada.

Sai Pallavi, on the other hand, will appear in Rana Daggubati's ready-to-release movie 'Virata Parvam'.

SOUCE: IANS

