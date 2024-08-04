Sai Tamhankar to visit her hometown after 3 years for Gudi Padwa celebrations!

MUMBAI: Amidst the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry, it’s easy to lose touch with one’s roots. However, for versatile actress Sai Tamhankar, reconnecting with her hometown Sangli after three long years is not just a journey back in time but a heartfelt celebration of Gudi Padwa, the Maharashtrian New Year. The actress, known for her dynamic roles on screen, is taking a break from her busy schedule to soak in the essence of home and reunite with loved ones.

“It’s been three years since I last visited my hometown, and the realization struck me hard when my mother mentioned it,” Sai reflects. The hectic shooting schedules and constant travel had kept her away, but the longing for home remained deeply embedded in her heart. “The feeling of going home itself is calming me down, giving me a sense of peace and satisfaction,” she expresses, highlighting the profound impact of returning to her roots.

For Sai, Gudi Padwa festival holds special significance. It marks not only the beginning of the New Year but also an opportunity to cherish traditions and indulge in the warmth of family bonds. “New Year begins with Gudi Padwa for us,” she shares, reminiscing about the customary gatherings with friends and extended family. The festive celebrations are incomplete without relishing traditional delicacies like puran poli or gulab jamun, which hold a special place in Sai's heart.

“Having a meal with your loved ones after a long time is itself a big celebration,” Sai remarks, emphasizing the joy of reuniting with family and friends over shared meals and cherished memories. “I am looking forward to revisit my favourite spots, meeting college friends, and reconnecting with extended family members. I believe it’s my fault to not visit my hometown for so many years,” she admits, acknowledging the importance of staying connected to one's roots.

While Sai indulges in the festive spirit of Gudi Padwa, she also looks forward to her upcoming projects in the entertainment industry. From sharing screen space with acclaimed actors like Emraan Hashmi in ‘Ground Zero’ and ‘Agni’ with Pratik Gandhi to portraying pivotal roles in Netflix's ‘Dabba Cartel’ alongside stalwarts like Shabana Azmi and Gajraj Rao, Sai’s career continues to soar. Yet, amidst the glitz of showbiz, she finds solace in the simplicity of homecoming and the joy of celebrating traditions with loved ones.