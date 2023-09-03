Saiee M Manjrekar to star opposite Ram Pothineni in an untitled project

Saiee M Manjrekar

MUMBAI: Saiee M Manjrekar, known for her impressive debut in Bollywood with the film Dabangg 3, is all set to charm the audience again with her upcoming project opposite Ram Pothineni. The untitled project has already piqued the interest of movie-goers, with Saiee essaying the pivotal role of a wealthy, well-educated girl who gets caught up in a family feud.

When asked about her experience working on the film, Saiee said, "Working on this film has been an incredible journey for me. The character I play is complex and multi-layered, which is always a challenge as an actor. But with the guidance of our director and my co-stars, I've been able to bring her to life in a way that I hope will resonate with audiences. I'm grateful for the opportunity and can't wait for everyone to see the final product."

We are sure that Saiee's portrayal of this character is going to be nothing short of impressive. As seen in the past, she brings to life a character that is relatable, yet unique in her way and it's clear that she's set to make waves in the industry with her talent. Fans of the actress are eagerly awaiting the release of the film, and if her previous work is anything to go by, they won't be disappointed. Saiee M Manjrekar's upcoming project is one to watch out for. With her talent and the intriguing storyline, it's sure to be a hit among audiences.

