Saiee Manjrekar to star opposite Varun Tej in an upcoming sports drama

MUMBAI: Having graced the screens for the first time in ‘Dabangg 3 ‘(2019), Saiee Manjrekar is keeping her options open. Recent news has it that she’s been approached for a few South film projects.

Varun Tej’s upcoming boxing drama might just get a Bollywood spin to its cast. We hear Saiee Manjrekar, younger daughter of filmmaker–actor Mahesh Manjrekar, is in talks to play the leading lady in the Kiran-Korrapati directorial.

Now, it looks like with the Varun-Tej film, the actress is set to captivate the Telugu audiences with her endearing looks and impressive talent.

As per sources, the filmmakers recently narrated the script to Saiee, and she liked the premise as well as how her character pans out, Also, as her father has done several films in the South, Saiee felt this was a great opportunity for her to make a splashdown south, too.

However, she has not signed on the agreement yet. Produced by Allu Bobby (Venkatesh) and Sidhu Mudda, the film will commence its shooting next week.