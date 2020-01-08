News

Saif, Alaya's quirky new poster for 'Jawaani Jaaneman'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Jan 2020 03:00 AM

MUMBAI: The new poster of the rom-com "Jawaani Jaaneman" depicts a quirky relationship that actors Saif Ali Khan and his co-star Alaya F. promise to share in the film.

Alaya, who is actress Pooja Bedi's daughter, makes her debut in the film. In the new poster Saif is seen wearing a red-and-white striped robe while Alaya, who plays Saif's on-screen daughter, sits on the floor pointing at a fan.

Sharing the poster, Alaya took to Instagram and wrote: "A little quirk, a little sass, and too much funk."

"Jawaani Jaaneman" is directed by Nitin Kakkar and also features Tabu in pivotal role. The film will hit the big screen on January 31.

The film presented by Pooja Entertainment, Black Knight Films and Northern Lights Films.

Tags > Saif Ali Khan, Alaya F, Jawaani Jaaneman, Pooja Bedi, Instagram, A little quirk, Nitin Kakkar, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team celebrates...

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team celebrates on completing 2900 episodes
more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Ajay Devgn and Kajol on the sets of Dance Plus 5

Ajay Devgn and Kajol on the sets of Dance Plus 5
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days