Saif Ali Khan and Ibrahim look surprisingly similar in this picture

MUMBAI: The Nawab of Bollywood, Saif Ali Khan has impressed the audience with his performances in films such as Omkara, Dil Chahta Hai, and Kal Ho Na Ho. Over the years, he has honed his skills to become a brilliant performer. His first movie in 2020, Tanhaji – The Unsung warrior was a massive hit, and the actor’s role was appreciated and loved by all.

How can we forget the old look of Saif, the 'ole ole' boy from the 90s' movie Yeh Dillagi. Now, his son Ibrahim’s looks are been compared with that if Saif.

Have a look.

Here, we see an old picture of father Saif on the left, looking handsome with his 90s' charm. On the other hand, we see his son Ibrahim Khan to the right side of the picture, looking similar to what his dad looked like back then.

Well, we really wish to see Ibrahim make his Bollywood debut soon.

