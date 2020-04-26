News

Saif Ali Khan and Ibrahim look surprisingly similar in this picture

Saif Ali Khan and his son Ibrahim are very similar in their looks, and this picture proves it beyond any doubt.

FarhanKhan's picture
By FarhanKhan
26 Apr 2020 11:30 AM

MUMBAI: The Nawab of Bollywood, Saif Ali Khan has impressed the audience with his performances in films such as Omkara, Dil Chahta Hai, and Kal Ho Na Ho. Over the years, he has honed his skills to become a brilliant performer. His first movie in 2020, Tanhaji – The Unsung warrior was a massive hit, and the actor’s role was appreciated and loved by all.

How can we forget the old look of Saif, the 'ole ole' boy from the 90s' movie Yeh Dillagi. Now, his son Ibrahim’s looks are been compared with that if Saif.

Have a look.

image(1).png

Here, we see an old picture of father Saif on the left, looking handsome with his 90s' charm. On the other hand, we see his son Ibrahim Khan to the right side of the picture, looking similar to what his dad looked like back then.

Well, we really wish to see Ibrahim make his Bollywood debut soon.

Share your views on this father-son picture in the comment section below.

For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Tags Bollywood Saif Ali Khan Omkara Dil Chahta Hai Kal Ho Na Ho Tanhaji – the Unsung Warrior Ibrahim TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

These Bollywood couples prove age is just a...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

In pics: Sharad and Ripci’s wedding moments on...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here