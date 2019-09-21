News

Saif Ali Khan backs out of Bunty Aur Babli 2

MUMBAI: The film, Bunty Aur Babli, was immensely loved by the audience. It stars Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead roles.  Now, the film will have a sequel and reportedly it will be set in today’s time and feature Gully Boy fame Siddhant Chaturvedi as the first lead.   

According to a Bollywood Hungama report, Saif Ali Khan had been approached for the role, and he also liked the script and gave a nod for the comedy remake. However, reportedly Saif has backed out after giving his nod for the film. “Yash Raj Films initially approached Abhishek Bachchan for the part. He was the lead in Bunty Aur Babli and they felt that he’ll suit the role of the second lead, besides Siddhant Chaturvedi. However, Abhishek was not excited for this venture and refused. YRF, then, approached Saif Ali Khan. He seemed very interested initially and agreed to do the film. But just last week, the producers were left shocked as he told them that he doesn’t want to do the film anymore”, quoted Bollywood Hungama as a source saying. 

The source added, “Bunty Aur Babli 2 is supposed to go on floors soon and with Saif backing out at the last moment, the makers are left in a lurch. The reason for Saif’s decision is not known yet but it seems, he had second thoughts about his role. YRF are now working overtime to find a suitable replacement.”

