Saif Ali Khan compares Alaya Furniturewalla to Shah Rukh Khan

MUMBAI: Bollywood icon Saif Ali Khan was in London along with producer Deepshikha Deshmukh to launch the trailer of the film Jawaani Jaaneman. He stated that the film doesn’t peddle stereotypes or indulge in clichés.

It was the first time a Bollywood film trailer has been released in the UK and only the second time, reportedly, that a the trailer has been launched outside of India.

The film is set in London and was shot here last summer. It is set to hit cinemas on January 31.

Saif said Deshmukh and Pooja Entertainment came on board when his new production company Black Knight Films – which had already started filming – was looking for more money and partners.

On speaking about Alaya, the actor said that it was so great to work with her and it gave him a feeling that he is working with Shah Rukh Khan...she is that confident and that prepared.

He mentioned that this generation is versatile and knows what to do and how to do it. He implied that she really helped to make the film and the chemistry between them is something that will make people want to go and see in Jawaani Jaaneman.

Jawaani Janeman is produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Saif Ali Khan, and Jay Shewakramani.