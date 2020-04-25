Saif Ali Khan to debut on Instagram?

MUMBAI: Saif Ali Khan might soon follow the footsteps of his gorgeous wife Kareena Kapoor Khan. The Laal Kaptaan actor opened up about joining the social networking platform Instagram. But there is a condition. The actor revealed only joining the Instagram platform if his mother-veteran actress Sharmila Tagore joins it too. In an interaction with film critic Rajeev Masand, the actor revealed why till date he did not follow the league and now his desire to join the bandwagon.

In a conversation with the film critic, he revealed his mother wanting to join the platform, hence if she gets on it, he might soon follow in the footsteps. When Sharmila discussed it with him, he told her she needs to share pictures on it. He said, 'To this, she said that ya I need to get to Pataudi, my roses… I can share that. So, if she gets on it, I might get on it as well.'

Also sharing of why he didn’t hop on to this bandwagon earlier, he said, 'I don't want to be on it. I think maybe it was because everyone was on it, that’s why I thought I don’t want to be on it. I just didn't want to do something because everyone else is doing it. That's just how my head works.'

Further, in his conversation, he mentioned being really clueless about why people share fitness videos or a certain type of videos over and over again. According to the actor until and unless you are fans of it, one doesn’t want to work these videos as they lead to boredom.

