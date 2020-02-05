News

Saif Ali Khan is extremely professional: Elena

05 Feb 2020 07:00 AM

Actress Elena Fernandes, who has shared screen space with Saif Ali Khan in the recently released film "Jawaani Jaaneman", is completely in awe of the latter.

"Saif is a legendary actor and sharing screen space with him itself is a big deal for me. He is extremely professional and watching him perform was mind-boggling. I am really happy that the audience is receiving the film so well. I wish to work with Saif and amazing producers Jackky and Deepshikha again soon," Elena said.

Apart from "Jawaani Jaaneman", Elena is also known for her roles in "Kapoor & Sons" and "Badla". She also featured in "Housefull 4". Currently, she is working on a British project.

