Saif Ali Khan initially refused to star in Dil Chahta Hai, THIS person changed his mind

Saif Ali Khan is one talented actor known for his versatile acting chops and movies. Saif hasn't been the one to fear the experiments. He is known for some amazing movies such as Dil Chahta Hai, Kal Ho Na Ho, Hum Tum, Parineeta and many more.
MUMBAI: Saif Ali Khan is one talented actor known for his versatile acting chops and movies. Saif hasn't been the one to fear the experiments. He is known for some amazing movies such as Dil Chahta Hai, Kal Ho Na Ho, Hum Tum, Parineeta and many more. 

But did you know, Saif Ali Khan had initially rejected Farhan Akhtar's Dil Chahta Hai? Yes, you read that right. Saif has refused to star in Aamir Khan and Akshaye Khanna starrer movie Dil Chahta Hai. The actor revealed why he had initially rejected the much loved road trip movie which is considered a classic hit.

In an old interview, Saif Ali Khan revealed why he refused Dil Chahta Hai. The actor was not happy with the length of his character in the movie. Yep, that's right. Saif shared that he had inhibitions since there was hardly anything for him to do in the second half of the movie. However, he was given all the assurance.

Saif Ali Khan reveals Dimple Kapadia and Javed Akhtar helped him change his mind about Dil Chahta Hai. Dimple asked him to reconsider his decision while Javed Akhtar assured him that he would look into his reservations regarding his role in the movie.

Saif would have agreed to star in the movie on Dimple Kapadia and Javed Akhtar's insistence. But he learned a huge lesson in life following the success of Dil Chahta Hai. He was surprised by the response. He realised then that the length of the role was not important. He revealed that he had signed the movie for just two scenes, one at the restaurant and one in the car. He did not anticipate the overwhelming response to the movie. However, he was sure Sameer wouldn't be forgotten because he worked hard for that.

Saif wasn't convinced by the new change as everyone in the industry had been dubbing for the movie. He went to Farhan Akhtar and told him that even they should dub their movie. However, they later played him a tape. Saif was impressed with it. He recollects Aamir Khan smiling and asking if he still wanted to dub. The tape had changed his mind.

